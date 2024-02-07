Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Gap Down to $18.73

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $16.81. Tiptree shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 72,503 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a P/E ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $355,315.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 129,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

