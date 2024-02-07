MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $22.09

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $18.68. MeridianLink shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 683,015 shares traded.

MLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

