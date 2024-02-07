Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $31.39

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.39, but opened at $32.85. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 6,545 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

