Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $11.87. Semrush shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 137,907 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Semrush Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at $52,331,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $98,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939,920 shares of company stock worth $10,458,246 in the last ninety days. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

