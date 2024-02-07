Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $25.71. Nayax shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 530 shares traded.

Nayax Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $844.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

