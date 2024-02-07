Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $118.30

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.30, but opened at $130.42. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 55,897 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

