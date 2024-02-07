Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $20.02

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $25.20. Green Plains shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 484,938 shares traded.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

