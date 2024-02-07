KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 494144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KREF. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 384.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $693.10 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.31%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

