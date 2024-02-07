BitTorrent-New Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.73 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $755.05 million and $25.73 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001524 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001980 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002053 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000078 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $24,075,771.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.