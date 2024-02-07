Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $250.52 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $250.52 million and $11.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02477303 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,751,233.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

