MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $85.43 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $85.43 or 0.00196939 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $448.55 million and $22.28 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.27 or 0.99546078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003318 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 83.57653448 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $33,141,507.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.