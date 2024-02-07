QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.27. 1,782,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

