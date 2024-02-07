Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE CVS traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,325. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

