Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,629 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $24.13 on Wednesday, reaching $365.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 205.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.66 and a 200 day moving average of $266.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $366.14.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

