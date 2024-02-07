DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $83.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. 1,383,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

