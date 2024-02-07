Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Neil Rogan Purchases 11,437 Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £34,196.63 ($42,869.04).
Invesco Asia Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON IAT traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 298.60 ($3.74). 89,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,414. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.34 ($4.67). The company has a market capitalization of £199.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.08.
About Invesco Asia Trust
