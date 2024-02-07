Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $132,860,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,334,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.80. The company had a trading volume of 159,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.27 and a 12-month high of $330.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

