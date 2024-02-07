Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $28.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of EXEL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 1,380,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

