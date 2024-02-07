Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.27) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Down 7.8 %
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.