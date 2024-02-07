Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.27) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of AFM stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.36) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 342 ($4.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,229. The stock has a market cap of £391.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.79. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12-month low of GBX 295 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.34).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

