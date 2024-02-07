Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. 686,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,450. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

