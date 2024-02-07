AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

WEC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. 425,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

