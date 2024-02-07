Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,685 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition Stock Performance

USCT stock remained flat at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939. Roth CH Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

About Roth CH Acquisition

Roth CH Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

