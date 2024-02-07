AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 48,775 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,775 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,803,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,863,000 after purchasing an additional 480,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 853,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

