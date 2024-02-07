742 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after buying an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $26.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,249.29. 931,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $584.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $957.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

