United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Rentals by 57.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.53. The stock had a trading volume of 134,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,187. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $563.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.86.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

