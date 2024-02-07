AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $686,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 104.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. 13,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,433. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

