Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Lowered by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,231 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. 129,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,672. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

