Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,529,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares in the company, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,886,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

