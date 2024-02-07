AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NXST traded down $14.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 413,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $204.08.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile



Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

