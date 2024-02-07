iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 8,358,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,751. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

