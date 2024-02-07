AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $10,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $3,174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 104.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 105,905 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.5 %

TBF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. 235,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

