Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,687 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,372,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.56. The company had a trading volume of 696,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,901. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $432.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

