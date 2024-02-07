Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.9 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

VREX stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. 419,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,839. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varex Imaging from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on VREX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 238,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after buying an additional 156,521 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.