Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 6.8 %

CSL traded up $21.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.36. 309,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

