Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,805. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

