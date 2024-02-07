Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

