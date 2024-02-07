Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,498 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,039,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 167,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 156,897 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $99.84. 100,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.21.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

