Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $144,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 2,773,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 2,436,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,905. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

