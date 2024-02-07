Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,391 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.86. 3,333,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670,228. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

