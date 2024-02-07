CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 1521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

