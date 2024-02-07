Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $207.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $207.63. The company has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

