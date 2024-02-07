Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,369,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,609,430. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

