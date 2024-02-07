Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,546 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,348,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $309,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.