772 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,662. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $333.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

