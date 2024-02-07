Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

DOV stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $161.35. The company had a trading volume of 316,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,822. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $143.23. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

