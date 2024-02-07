Plancorp LLC Sells 143 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.47.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CI traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.86. 519,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,618. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.00 and its 200-day moving average is $292.93.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.