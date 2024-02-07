Plancorp LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.20. 582,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

