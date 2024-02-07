Plancorp LLC Buys 127 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.88. The stock had a trading volume of 528,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

