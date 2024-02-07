Plancorp LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,537. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

