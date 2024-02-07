FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

